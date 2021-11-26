Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $82,025.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,896. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

