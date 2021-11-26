Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2888280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

