Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
NYSE:TPH opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.62.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.