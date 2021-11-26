Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.