Tribe 1-Day Volume Tops $28.37 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $456.92 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00233706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

