Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 278,195 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,195 shares during the period. CNX Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of CNX Resources worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

