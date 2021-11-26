Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,970 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

