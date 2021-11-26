Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Korn Ferry worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.53. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

