Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences comprises about 2.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Integra LifeSciences worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 110.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $67.46 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

