trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
