trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 9.1%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 64,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,183,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

