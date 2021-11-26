TRON Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.62 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003785 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

