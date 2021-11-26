Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,637 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

