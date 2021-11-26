TrustVerse Market Capitalization Achieves $15.07 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $15.07 million and $2.52 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,499,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

