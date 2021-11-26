Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGVSF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Shares of Tryg A/S stock remained flat at $$23.82 during trading on Friday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.