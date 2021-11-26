TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of TTEC worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,800 shares of company stock worth $8,004,968 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

TTEC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

