Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 7,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)
Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.