TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

TSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.