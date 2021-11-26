Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $32,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.