U Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $454,857.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $454,857.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About U Network
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars.
