U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

