U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.72% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

