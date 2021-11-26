U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.75

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $89.19, with a volume of 1104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

