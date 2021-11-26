U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce sales of $511.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

USX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

