Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 929,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.