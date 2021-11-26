UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €237.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €232.00 ($263.64).

ALV stock traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €202.65 ($230.28). 487,256 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €205.17.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

