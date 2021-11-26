UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of UFP Technologies worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPT opened at $74.01 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $557.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

