Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

