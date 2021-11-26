Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.21 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

