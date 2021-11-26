Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.71 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $621.52 million and $42.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,359.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.91 or 0.01041039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00270906 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028919 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

