UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $13.26 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $13.26 or 0.00024377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $853.64 million and $82.64 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 64,359,056 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

