Umbrella Network Market Cap Tops $34.17 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and $3.73 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

