Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and $3.35 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

