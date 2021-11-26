Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,394.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $5.09 million and $6,394.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

