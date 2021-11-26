UniFarm Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. UniFarm has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,145.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00073955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00098534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.85 or 0.07501579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,448.35 or 1.00089049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

