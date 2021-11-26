Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $10.11 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00018578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and $12.02 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00197936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00747078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00077310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.