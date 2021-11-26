Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 2,802 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,539. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

