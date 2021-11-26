Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 9,611 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $4,861,432. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

