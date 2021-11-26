Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.