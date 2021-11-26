Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $180.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

