Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

