Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,231,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

