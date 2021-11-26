Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.15 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 113.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 92.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.