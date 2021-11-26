Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.34 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

