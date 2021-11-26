Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.