Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.