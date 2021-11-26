Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 327 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $436.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

