Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $476.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $296.00 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.96. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

