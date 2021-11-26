Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

