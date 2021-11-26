Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.00 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

