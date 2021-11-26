Unigestion Holding SA Sells 11,036 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $8,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

NYSE BMO opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

